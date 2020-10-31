Bobby Lashley Responds To Sami Zayn Segment, Carmella Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where a champagne-sipping Carmella talking about being the one who calls the shows and makes her own rules. Carmella said she’s the woman who will do whatever it takes to get ahead because she always plays to win. She then gave a teaser for next week’s SmackDown and said she will show the entire world why she’s untouchable.

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn taunted his Survivor Series opponent, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Zayn ranted about how he represents the people on every continent while Lashley represents just one country. Sami found that funny and went on to declare that he will prove to everyone why the Intercontinental Champion is better than the United States Champion.

Lashley took to Twitter after the show and shared a photo to promote their match, taking a shot at Sami.

He wrote, “Do I even have to say anything about this? Just look at this pic and try to tell me I’m not winning at #SurvivorSeries. Thousand dollar suit with a million dollar smile taking on…@SamiZayn… C’mon now!”