Bobby Lashley Responds To Warning From T-BAR

Last night’s RAW saw The Hurt Business defeat RETRIBUTION in an 8-man elimination. WWE US Champion Bobbya warning to Lashley:
“All Mighty my ass. You like to Fight @fightbobby? Good. Because I don’t care about match results or paper championships. I’m going to make it my Business to Hurt you. #RETRIBUTION”
Lashley responded:
“You shouldn’t care about my US Title anyway because you’re nowhere near my league. Try all you want, we’ll keep winning. #TheHurtBusiness”
T-BAR has not responded to Lashley as of this writing.
