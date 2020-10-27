Bobby Lashley Responds To Warning From T-BAR

Last night’s RAW saw The Hurt Business defeat RETRIBUTION in an 8-man elimination. WWE US Champion Bobbya warning to Lashley:

“All Mighty my ass. You like to Fight @fightbobby? Good. Because I don’t care about match results or paper championships. I’m going to make it my Business to Hurt you. #RETRIBUTION”

Lashley responded:

“You shouldn’t care about my US Title anyway because you’re nowhere near my league. Try all you want, we’ll keep winning. #TheHurtBusiness”

T-BAR has not responded to Lashley as of this writing.