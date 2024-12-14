Bobby Lashley Reveals Adam Copeland’s Influence On His Decision To Join AEW

AEW star Bobby Lashley spoke with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling on a number of topics, including how pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland had a conversation with him about joining the company.

Lashley said, “I spoke to Edge, also, I spoke to MVP, of course, and Shelton kinda talked about it. When I talked to Edge, Edge really, really made some good points and he just told me how much he loved it over there and that was a big thing for me.”

On getting the chance to keep going in AEW:

“Having the ability to run the Hurt Business and to keep going and to really end my career the right way? I got injured in Spain before my contract was up in WWE and that was not the way I wanted to end my career.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.