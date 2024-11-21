Bobby Lashley Reveals Original Plans He Had For WWE Retirement Before Jumping To AEW

Things don’t always go as planned.

For Bobby Lashley, that is the case.

“The All Mighty” recently spoke on the “Lame Guys” podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he revealed he originally planned to finish up his career in WWE after two more years, including plans to put over four specific Superstars on his way out.

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where The Hurt Syndicate leader in AEW touches on this topic.

“Over at AEW, my career and where it is now, it’s really good for me. Could I or would I have hoped to stay with WWE? Absolutely. My plan was to have one more, maybe two years, and then retire with WWE. I was doing the stuff with the Street Profits. What I ultimately wanted at the end of that is, when I go out, there are certain things I wanted to do. I wanted [Angelo] Dawkins and or Montez [Ford] to turn on me, and I wanted to have a feud with one and then the other and eventually have both of them take me out at the end. Both of them are amazingly talented. I ultimately wanted to get beat. There are three or four people that I wanted to go out (against). I wanted every one of them to have a good feud with me and I wanted to put all of them over. It was definitely Dawkins, Montez, Austin Theory, I wanted to turn him babyface, and I never had the opportunity to do something with LA Knight. He and I were good friends in [TNA] iMPACT and coming over, we had several talks about him coming up and what he was going to do. That would have been a cool one. Outside of that, I had no ego with it, I wanted to go out in the right way. That just didn’t happen.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.