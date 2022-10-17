Bobby Lashley Reveals Storyline Pitch to Vince McMahon That Was Rejected

Bobby Lashley has shared an interesting storyline that he previously offered to former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Lashley recently went on Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling show and discussed how one or two years ago he suggested a storyline in which he would have gone through “severe depression” after losing a match. He would have gained 40-70 pounds before eventually reverting to his former self.

“I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago,” Lashley recalled. “I told him, ‘I want to do this character.’ He said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘If I get beat one time, I want to go into this severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat and be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that’s on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch this transition back to me.’”

McMahon immediately dismissed the idea.

Lashley went on, “And he [Vince] said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can do it.’”

When asked if he would pitch the storyline again now that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is in charge of creative, Lashley laughed.

After being attacked by Brock Lesnar, Lashley lost the WWE United States Title to Seth Rollins on last week’s RAW. Both Lesnar and Lashley will be on tonight’s episode of RAW to resume their highly anticipated feud.

You can listen to the complete interview below: