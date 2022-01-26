Bobby Lashley Reveals What Fans Can Expect From His Royal Rumble Match With Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley made an appearance on DC & RC to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event where he will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title.

During this interview, he shared what fans can expect in the dream match:

“It’s one of those fun matchups that people want to see. It’s not going to be just a pro wrestling match because we have all these. I think people want to see the wrestling. They want to see us just wrestle and see who gets the most takedowns, and who’s going to get the first takedown. Then they want to see who can fight if this thing breaks down into a fight. Who’s going to win a fight between Brock and I? A lot of people talked about that, and now in pro wrestling, I think we have to give them a little bit of everything in this match, and I think that’s what’s going to happen. It’s not going to just be a tie up and shoulder tackle that two big men would do. Me and Brock have so much more than that. I think we might try to fight for that first takedown to see who gets it and then we can go from there. I think there’s a lot of things that we can play with.”