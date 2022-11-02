Bobby Lashley Says Crown Jewel Will Not Be the Last Time He Faces Brock Lesnar

For years, Bobby Lashley has publicly pitched for a match against Brock Lesnar. In their first encounter, which took place at the Royal Rumble in January, Lashley defeated “The Beast” to win the WWE Title.

The two stars will now square off once more at this Saturday’s Crown Jewel event. During an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Lashley stated that he does not believe Crown Jewel is the end of this feud as it may evolve into other areas.

“The way that I look at it, because there was so much actual lead-up because there’s been years and years and years of lead-up, because of the way things have come together with us, I don’t think this is the last time we’re going to see each other. I think, until the end of my career, the end of his career, there’s always going to be Bobby and Brock. Because right now, I look at the score: one for me, zero for him. If it’s two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I’m sure he’s going to be coming back for another one. He’s got to avenge his losses. I like the build-up because I think the build-up is really important because of what happened last time because there wasn’t that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time, there’s going to be a lot more hype, and I think that it’s not going to be the last time. I think there’s so much more that me and Brock can actually get into. So I think this feud is going to be a feud that’s going to keep going, and it’s going to keep looking different, and there’s going to be a lot more involved with it.”

Lashley continued, “This time, I think this might be a time where I can finally put him away, but I don’t think Brock’s the type of person that’s just going to let somebody beat him two times in a row and then not even come to avenge that. I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn’t care. Brock wants to fight. Brock wants to hurt. Since he wants to, he’s gotta come with it.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



