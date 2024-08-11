Bobby Lashley Says He Has Boxing Match, Opponent Lined Up For Event In Las Vegas

“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley wants to keep busy following his latest run in WWE.

The pro wrestling and MMA veteran appeared on “The Laboratory” podcast with Plaz this week for an interview, during which he revealed plans for a boxing match, and interest in a jiu-jitsu tournament and running a marathon.

“I love to be able to push myself to do things that are ridiculous,” Lashley said. “I set goals for myself every day. What can I do? How far can I push myself? How much can I do?”

He continued, “I want to run a marathon. I’m going to try to do that pretty soon. I’ll do jiu-jitsu, I’m going to try and win a world championship in jiu-jitsu. I’m going to do a boxing match. We’ve already talked about this boxing match. I might have an opportunity to do it. I’m boxing somebody in Vegas. There is an opponent.”

