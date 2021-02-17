Bobby Lashley Says He Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Drew McIntyre

In an interview with SI.com, Bobby Lashley talked about his upcoming U.S. Title defense at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV but also made it clear that he wants another match against Drew McIntyre:

“The world title, that’s been my priority since I came back. That hasn’t changed. When I returned to WWE, I came in and paid respect to the guys who were here. Ever since, I’ve been focused on I taking steps to show I am the guy.”

“I want that fight, I want that title Drew is old-school. He fits into any era. He’s tough, he’s real. We have a lot of unfinished business.”

“We have history. We’ve met in the ring before, we were tag partners, and we know each other real well. Drew is ‘The Chosen One.’ That’s not me, I’m someone that fought for it. There is so much potential for our fights.”