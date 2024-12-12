Bobby Lashley Sees Endless Possibilities For The Hurt Syndicate In AEW

AEW star Bobby Lashley spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed on a number of topics, including the main reason he signed with the company.

Lashley said, “The reason is The Hurt Syndicate. We wanted an opportunity to run with the group, and Tony Khan gave us that opportunity in AEW. We didn’t get the opportunity to show what we really wanted to do before. Now we do. The possibilities and ideas about what we can do in AEW, that keeps me up at night.”

On his partnership with MVP:

“When we got thrown together in Impact, we didn’t know what to expect–but it just worked. There is a synergy. He’s a natural bad guy. He’s the voice, I’m the power. Handling yourself against MVP on the mic and against me in the ring, that’s a challenge for everyone in AEW. We are exactly who we say we are. I’m a nice guy but I can hurt people. MVP does not hold his tongue. At all. That gets him in trouble sometimes, but he’s real. He means what he says, and you need to respect that. If you don’t, you’ve got to deal with me.”