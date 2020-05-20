Bobby Lashley Speaks On Brock Lesnar, What Motivates Him In WWE, and More

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and was asked when the long-awaited match with Brock Lesnar. McCarthy brought up how Lashley almost got his match with Lesnar in 2018 after beating Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, only for WWE to book a few Triple Threats with the winners facing each other. Lashley then lost to Reigns. Lashley thought he might be getting the match then, reacting like most fans do. Lashley also said now with the right people in the right places, he believes a lot of really big things could be happening in WWE.

“We are fans the same way – well, at least I am – the same way everybody else is,” Lashley said. “When I heard the winner gets Brock, I was like, is this it? Am I finally getting it? Then it’s ‘not now!’ I don’t know what the situation is. I don’t know what the case is. But I do believe eventually it will happen before Brock and I are senior citizens. The one thing that people – and I don’t want to switch gears here – but Drew McIntyre is a Brock Lesnar. He definitely is. I think that a matchup with Drew is just as exciting as Brock, to me, if done right. Of course, I want the Brock match. I’m not erasing that [laughs]. But I think both of those matches are great matches. I think eventually the dots will be connected and I think right now with the right people in the right places, I think a lot of really big things could be happening.”

Lashley was also asked about the main driver for him in his second run with WWE, and what motivates him. Besides winning a world title, Lashley also wants to help the younger talents get over.

“I definitely want to win a world title. I definitely want to,” Lashley said. “The years that I’ve put in the business and the matches I’ve had with so many different people, I definitely want to. But another thing I want to do, and I hope this is not shooting myself in the foot or kicking myself in the butt, but when I first got in the wrestling business and I was first starting out, there were guys like myself who were a bit older in the business. And one thing they did, they wanted to make the younger guys. But at the same it in making the younger guys, they had to have something credible for the younger guys to go after. And I think that I’m one of those guys. The younger guys should be hungry to come and beat me. Because I’m not someone you should just be able to beat.”

He continued, “When I came in I had the Big Shows, the JBLs, the William Regals, the Fit Finlays, the Booker Ts, Batista – I had all these different guys to overcome, and these are huge mountains to overcome. And coming back in the wrestling business right there, I think a lot of the young guys need that guy, because I always say, you can’t have that great good guy without a good bad guy. I’m that good bad guy. I’m the guy that can walk up to you and snatch something out of your hand and then you got to make a decision ‘ahhh, I don’t need that anymore. You just go and have that.’ [laughs]. We can share it if you want to! But, I’m that guy. I’m that guy that should be beating the crap out of Ricochet every single day until you guys are begging for Ricochet to just punch me in the mouth. But, he can’t do it! I’m the guy to do it to him, to Drew, to anybody.”