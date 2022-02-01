Bobby Lashley Speaks Out On Returning As The Dominant Face On WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Returning as the dominant face of the brand:

“We’ll see who steps up,” said Lashley. “Winning the championship was one thing, but defending it is another. Every day, every night, every morning, I’m putting in the work. I’m doing this the only way I know how, and that’s by putting everything into it.”

His Intercontinental Title match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35:

“After the match with Finn, I knew there was so much more in front of me,” Lashley says. “I was going to scrape and crawl if I needed to because I was going to be WWE Champion.”