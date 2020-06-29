Bobby Lashley Talks About His Storyline With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bobby Lashley recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von. Lashley spoke about the angle between him and Lana. There was some speculation at the time that one or both of them felt awkward filming those skits. During his appearance, Lashley opened up about how the storyline made him change his routine with his children.

“There’s certain things you have to do in the wrestling business where it’s like you have to do what’s best for the show. I don’t know if it was best for the show,” Lashley noted. “When you come back, you pay your dues and you say you want to do whatever it takes to be on the roster, sometimes there’s things that might not be the most favorable thing for you. It wasn’t that uncomfortable.

“The only thing that was uncomfortable for me was that there was brief time in my career when I came back that my kids would come with me to every one of my shows, sit in front row, watch it and follow along online. There was a time when none of that happened where I wasn’t bringing them to shows, they weren’t watching it for a while and it was a little uncomfortable. Certain things like I didn’t want my kids sitting in front of the TV on certain episodes, but I talk with them. It was a hard talk with them. My kids are cool. My kids are awesome and incredible, so I think with open dialogue, anything can be worked out.

“At the end of the day, it’s TV. If you start blurring the lines between everything and confusing people between TV and reality, then it becomes a problem but not me.”