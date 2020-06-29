Bobby Lashley Talks About Paul Heyman Pairing Him Up With MVP

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bobby Lashley recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast with D-Von Dudley. Lashley discussed how his partnership with MVP came about. The idea was to put Lashley and MVP into a program together. The “when” and “why” hadn’t came up yet, but Paul Heyman knew that’s what he wanted.

“We did our little stint back in Impact,” Lashley noted. “It was one of those things that we threw together, and I thought it went really well. I was excited because the chemistry we had was natural. He and I are friends, so the things that we do on camera is the same thing we do off camera, but they gave us this opportunity to play with it a little bit. When he came here, I think MVP was just coming to do the MVP Lounge. He had a son, and he wanted his son to see him under the lights one time.

“Paul Heyman came over to me. He was like, ‘what do you think about MVP?’ I was like, ‘it’s a no-brainer. Yeah, I would like to work with MVP. I’ve worked with him in the past. What are we gonna do?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, but I think it’ll be good.’ Every week after that, people kept coming up to me saying something, but I didn’t know what it was gonna be. I was for it. Like I said, me and him are really good friends and whatever we do is more natural, which is contradicting to anything we did before. I think right now, it’s working really well, and I think it’s gonna be so much better.”