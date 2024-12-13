Bobby Lashley To Swerve Strickland: “I’m Gonna Send You On A Little Vacation To A Hospital”

AEW star Bobby Lashley spoke with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling on a number of topics, including how he will send Swerve Strickland to a hospital if they ever cross paths again.

Lashley said, “I think that happened is that we’re going to ruffle a lot of feathers over at AEW. Because when we first come in there, we’re just gonna be beating people up and taking what we want. I think a lot of people are gonna get upset. Unfortunately, Swerve was just right there, and he caught a bullet. When MVP passes you a card, that is your golden ticket to success. He didn’t understand that. He wanted to stay with Prince Nana, and he wanted to continue on the path that he’s been going. Well, the path that he’s been on was losing matchups. He was on a losing streak before we came to him, and we wanted to change his whole life. But he didn’t see it that way. I think now, after being in a match with me at Full Gear and after me beating him, after putting him to sleep, I think he’s a little hurt, and I think he wasn’t coming to the podium to start a fight with me. I think that he was coming on the podium to kind of request another opportunity, which I understand. He wants another opportunity to be a part of the Hurt Syndicate. We just don’t know if we’re gonna give it to him. So whatever he’s trying to do, I said, hey man, we’re gonna put an ad on Indeed and a couple of the other sites, and you can apply. We’ll look at your application and see if you have the ability to be in it. But right now, the answer’s no [laughs]. If you want to get back in the ring with me, I’m gonna beat you up again, but this time, I’m gonna send you on a little vacation. It’s called the hospital or surgery, however you want to say it. But he doesn’t want to mess with me. He’s gonna have to start back with someone else, build himself up a little bit so he gets a little bit more confidence. I think that when we had the match, he didn’t have all the confidence. I think he was a little down on himself. I felt like when I locked in the Hurt Lock on him, I could feel him almost give away, give up right away. So I knew he just took too big of a jump. That’s what his problem is. Swerve, I like the guy, he’s phenomenal, he’s an incredible wrestler, but I think he just needs to kind of take his time to find somebody else on the roster to go after, build himself up, get a little bit more confidence, and then come see me.”

