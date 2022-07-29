Bobby Lashley vs. Mike Tyson Plans?, Vince McMahon Reportedly Stops Lashley UFC Fight

A potential matchup between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson has been discussed.

In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Lashley mentioned that a “bare knuckle boxing company rep” had asked him whether he’d consider boxing Tyson.

Lashley claimed he would be honored to compete against Tyson and acknowledged that this was a feeling-out process. He added that the representative suggested Madison Square Garden in New York City as a potential location. What promotion this would be for and how serious the discussions would be are still unknown.

In related news, Lashley stated that he still intends to participate in an MMA match. After the most recent Money In the Bank event, he admitted that he approached former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon about the possibility of competing for UFC, but the suggestion was quickly shot down.

Furthermore, since Vince has retired, it is unknown whether WWE executives would permit Lashley to compete for the UFC.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Lashley now has a 15–2 record in professional mixed martial arts. That translates to six victories by knockout, six victories by submission, three victories by decision, one defeat by knockout, and one defeat by decision. He defeated Josh Appelt in his most recent MMA match on October 21, 2016, at Bellator 162.

When he became the WWE Champion in June 2021, Lashley was still bound by a Bellator MMA contract. He said at the time that he wasn’t giving up on his MMA career, and in June of last year, he disclosed that he had further discussions with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion. We don’t yet know if BKFC was the company that contacted him regarding the Tyson fight. Lashley stated last year that owing to the terms of his contract, if he did return to the cage, it would have to be for Bellator. In response to Lashley’s unexpected WWE comeback in April 2018, Bellator promptly issued a statement to clarify that he was still under contract at the time. While clarifying that he was still bound by a contract with Bellator, Lashley disclosed in a September 2020 interview that he was in discussions for a fight with BKFC.

“I’m fighting until I can’t fight anymore,” Lashley said in September 2020. “I just had a conversation with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship guy. We discussed going out there and doing a bare knuckle fight. I still have an agreement with Bellator. I always thought I would find my way back to WWE. When I signed my Bellator contract, I had an out clause for the WWE. It said if WWE alone offered me a contract they would relieve me from the Bellator contract. [Bellator MMA President] Scott Coker is an amazing guy. The fact he gave me that contract was just incredible. But since he gave me it, I still have fights with Bellator and can fight with them, which is a really good thing.”

As Lashley asked McMahon about the possibility of competing for the UFC, it doesn’t look like he is still under contract with Bellator as of right now. Lashley discussed quitting MMA in February of this year because of how difficult part of it was.

Lashley will defend his WWE United States Title against Theory at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.