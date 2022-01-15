Bobby Lashley Wanted To Be Removed From The WWE Title Match At Day 1

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bobby Lashley talked about Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Title match at the Day 1 premium live event:

“The first thing I said was, I said, ‘get me out of the match.’ I said, ‘it’s a fatal 4-way, me and MVP can do something beforehand, get me out of the match’. Initially, people were like, ‘what? Are you scared of him?’ No, I’m not scared of him, it’s a match where exactly what happened, happened. He beats somebody else and got the title. So essentially he can say he beat me, Seth, Big E & Kevin right? I mean, the match is five people and I was like, ‘that’s not the way this is going down, get me out of the match’. And they were like, ‘nah, nah, you got to stay in the match,’ and I was like, ‘alright’.”

“There was kind of a lot of people that were like, not happy about it, but I looked it as, ‘at first, get me out of the match, but if I’m staying in the match, then interactions we have with Brock, I have to make a statement.”