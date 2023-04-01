Bobby Lashley Wins WWE’s 9th Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Photos and Videos)

During the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Bobby Lashley won the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The 32-man Battle Royal also featured Braun Strowman, Ivar, Otis, Angelo Dawkins, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss.

Within seconds, Corbin was the first to go. Hit Row was then thrown out. Lashley, Knight, Reed, and Strowman were the final four. Reed eliminated Knight, then Braun, but Lashley eliminated Reed to claim the victory. Click here for full WWE SmackDown results.

After the match, Lashley posed with his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. He now joins Cesaro (aka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Big Show (aka Paul Wight), Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, and Moss as a Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was first held in 2014 and has been held every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two Andre Battle Royals took place on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, but the match had previously taken place on the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show or the main card.

Several shots from the Battle Royale at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles are below: