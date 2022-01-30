Bobby Lashley’s WWE WrestleMania 38 Opponent Reportedly Locked In

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble with the help of Roman Reigns. He is now starting another run with the WWE Title as WrestleMania season draws close once again.

PWMania.com reported after the 2022 Royal Rumble event that WWE has no plans for Lashley’s future booking. Lashley reportedly did not have a WrestleMania opponent yet.

According to new reports, Lashley’s WrestleMania opponent is indeed locked in. In fact, a tenured member of the WWE creative team revealed that all title matches for WrestleMania are booked.

The WWE source said, “the title matches for Mania are booked, and have been booked for a while.” Any report about WWE not having title matches booked for WrestleMania at this point is fake news.”

We are unable to confirm who Lashley will face at WrestleMania, but that will likely be revealed very soon. WWE has a lot of things going as they head down the Road to WrestleMania and it’s nice to know they have an end game.