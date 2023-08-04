Bobby Roode Currently Working As WWE Producer, Set To Work SummerSlam

Veteran WWE Superstar Robert Roode is on the road with the company for SummerSlam Weekend.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Roode is currently working as a WWE Producer. He’ll be at tonight’s SmackDown in Dayton and Monday’s RAW in Minneapolis. Roode will almost certainly work SummerSlam in that capacity as well.

There’s no word on whether Roode is now working full-time as a producer or if this weekend is a tryout.

Roode has not wrestled since losing to Omos at the WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas on June 25, 2022. Since then, he has had multiple operations to correct injuries he had, including neck surgeries. In May the 46-year-old Roode underwent another neck fusion surgery, delaying his potential return to the ring once more.