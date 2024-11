PWInsider.com reports that WWE producer Booby Roode has been receiving a significant amount of praise for his work in recent months. Roode has been filling in for Michael Hayes, who is currently on leave for person reasons. The WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return at some point in the future.

Matt Bloom, Brogan Finley and Wren Sinclair were in Los Angeles, California over the weekend and that this has likely something to do with the CW Network.