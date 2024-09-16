Bobby Steveson Recalls Gerald Brisco Attending His WWE Tryout

Former WWE star Bobby Steveson (Damon Kemp) spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including his tryout with the WWE and how pro wrestling legend Gerald Brisco attended the tryout.

Steveson said, “So when I came down from my tryout, he came and watched. So he came and watched and I did my tryout and I, and they took me to Texas Roadhouse for dinner. And I remember it because I forgot what —it was like a little, you know, those little Texas Roadhouse things. You write your name on it. If you bring it, you get like a two for one. Something, I don’t know, it’s a little car thing. I still have it saved because I always wanted to like, be able to like come back to that with him. You know, ‘I remember 10 years ago, you took me to Texas Roadhouse. I still have the Texas Roadhouse little,’ it literally just looked like this, but said Texas Roadhouse on it. I remember the waitress gave it to us and I remember I put it in my wallet and I saved it because I wanted to like, something to like look back on when having dinner with Brisco.”

You can check out Steveson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)