Bobby Steveson Recalls Turning On Diamond Mine In WWE NXT

Former WWE star Bobby Steveson (Damon Kemp) appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic, where he talked about a number of topics including the Ambulance Match he had against RAW star Julius Creed at the 2022 Halloween Havoc special.

Steveson said, “I was thrown in the deep end. That match, the ambulance match, it wasn’t supposed to be me. It was supposed to be Julius vs. Roderick. Cause if you go back and watch, everything is kind of Roddy’s fault, and we’re, like, slowly figuring it out. And we were doing it, but I think he had an injury or something, or there was something else going on that I’m not totally familiar about, so I’m not going to touch on it.”

On turning on The Diamond Mine:

“They’re like ‘You’re going to make the turn.’ And this was like…we did a few main events of the show, but this was my first moment for me, when I had to do the chair shot. And this time, I was like eight months in. I’m like ‘Dude, this is a big moment. If I miss this chair shot, I’m cooked. This is the biggest, a huge moment. If I miss this, I probably won’t be here tomorrow.’”

You can check out Steveson’s comments in the video below.