Booker T Addresses His In-Ring Status and if He’ll Wrestle for WWE Again

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, 57, competed over the weekend for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. During his podcast, Booker T addressed rumors that he would compete in another WWE match.

“I wouldn’t call it an in-ring return. I would think I never really left the ring, really. I haven’t officially said I retired or anything like that. So any time sees me inside the ring, I’m just back, you know what I mean?”

“You’ve heard me say it many times, man, I have no itch to scratch or anything like that. Stepping back in the ring is not something I’m looking to do. I always said if WWE was to ask me to come back I’ll do it, but it’ll only be for the check. But to do it for Reality Of Wrestling, a company that I built with my own two hands … It meant a lot, and it’s special to see the guys around the wrestling community respond to, there again, not a WWE show, but a Reality of Wrestling show. It just makes the world see Reality of Wrestling in a different light.”

You can check out the podcast below: