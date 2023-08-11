Booker T Addresses Increasing Ratings For WWE NXT

WWE main roster stars appearing on NXT have helped ratings for the weekly program.

On the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T covered this topic.

“I wanted to talk about that, the strong rating with NXT. There again, the rating’s up,” said the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend. “I know it has to be due to the interplay with the main roster mixing it up with the guys on NXT. I just think it’s a great mix. Having Dominik in the mix, like I said, that kid has grown. He’s grown exponentially in his last 365 days. Unbelievable, what this kid has gone. Just to see Rhea Ripley playing that role right now too, playing a hell of a role. I’m just liking everything. I’m liking the mix, I’m liking the nucleus of it. So let’s just keep it rolling.”

The NXT color-commentator continued, “I really think NXT numbers, I think they can get up to a million views a show, just because the show is a really, really solid show. It’s really, really good entertainment. The characters really play their role. For me, to see those stars before they become superstars is something very, very important for me to be invested because I want to know who I’m gonna like when they get there. I want to know who’s the guy I’m cheering for.”

