Booker T Addresses Ricochet Being ‘Buried’ In WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T addressed fan concerns that Ricochet is being “buried” in WWE:

“It is a totally different place to work [WWE]. He has to learn a whole lot of different things [than on] the independent scene. Be that as it may, and I love the independent world because a lot of my students are getting work, but it’s totally different than being at that highest level. You got to have character. And that’s the one thing I really think that Ricochet needs to work on is his character building.”

“I’m gonna tell you right now, in losing…you’re gonna build some character. You’re gonna find yourself. With Ricochet, this may be something that maybe six months down the road, you may see someone totally different.”

“Actually people talk about ‘Ricochet is getting buried.’ It may appear to be that way. And that’s why I look at the stories totally different than most people do. They [fans] say ‘why isn’t WWE building the young stars?’ Buddy Murphy is getting a pretty good run, Murphy is getting a good rub. He’s actually paying dividends. Street Profits, just got a tag team Championship. Just got a nice little bump and a nice rub. Boom.”