Booker T Addresses Why He’s Not a Fan of WWE Unifying Titles

During his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed WWE unifying championships. The WWE and Universal Championships, as well as the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, have both recently been unified.

“I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows. It might make things a lot stronger because you’re going to have a full roster of, just say, for instance, all your top-tier talent going to be on that show and they’re all going to be vying for one thing. That could make things a whole lot more compelling, yeah, it could. Is that something that should happen? Perhaps yeah, perhaps that’s something that should happen and I agree with that.“

Booker T previously criticized WWE's decision to unify the tag team titles, click here to read his comments.