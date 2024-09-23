Booker T Believes Adam Cole Got “Lost In The Shuffle” In AEW After Being “Super Hot” In WWE

WWE NXT champion Ethan Page’s rise since leaving AEW was discussed by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in his podcast.

Booker said, “Ethan Page in AEW, he really wasn’t that relevant, and then coming to ‘NXT,’ man, the guy, he’s a star. I mean everybody knows Ethan Page right now, he’s a guy that’s doing a hell of a job.

Then you’ve got guys who, let’s just say, for instance, Adam Cole. Adam Cole in WWE, in ‘NXT,’ he was super, super hot. I mean I had touted this guy as being the next Shawn Michaels. That’s what I said, I said that, and then he goes to AEW, gets lost in the shuffle, really don’t hear a whole lot from him.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: