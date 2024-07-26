Booker T Believes Casual Fans Don’t Want To See An Hour-Long Match On TV Anymore

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Jinder Mahal’s future.

Booker T said, “I see Jinder lobbying man, trying to perhaps move towards being All Elite. He made some kind comments towards Tony Khan, which is a start. That’s a start, that’s where you want to start, right? As well as, of course, Jinder Mahal can go anywhere in the world and work. I always talk about people going to Japan, going to Germany, whatnot, Mexico. But ain’t nothing like working right here in the States. So if Jinder can get a job here in the States and be able to stay close to home, I’m sure he would love that a whole lot more than having to get out there on that grind. BNecause that Japan thing, that’s a grind. It really is. A lot of guys havem’t gone to Japan, they ought to just see what it’s like in the Tokyo Dome and whatnot. But when you get on that bus? Start making them trips? Brother, you’d be like, ‘Man, I’m homesick. I’m ready to go home right now’.”

On Will Ospreay vs. MJF going an hour on Dynamite and how he believes fans don’t want to see an hour-long match on TV anymore:

“I just don’t think people are interested in watching people wrestle for an hour on television these days. I could be wrong on that… I’m not talking about the AEW fans. I’m talking about the core general audience just you know, flipping through the channels. They’re not gonna want to sit and watch two guys wrestle for an hour. I just don’t — me personally, no vignettes. Like you say, no promos or anything, just guys in the ring wrestling overlaid by the commentary of the commentators. Me personally, that is not that entertaining to me. Was it a good match? Probably was. Was it entertaining to that core audience? It probably was. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about growing the base. I’m talking about, you know, growing the audience and making this thing a whole lot bigger than just watching the show on a regular basis. So, me personally, I don’t see who wins in a situation like that.”

