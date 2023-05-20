Booker T Believes CM Punk Doesn’t Care About AEW Or Wants To Help The Company

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes CM Punk is uninterested in All Elite Wrestling.

The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion discussed the ongoing situation between CM Punk and AEW on the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. Booker T believes Punk came to AEW solely to “get a big bag [money]” and is uninterested in anything else.

He stated, “I don’t think CM Punk came in there to care about AEW. I think he came in there to say what he was going to do, and that was get a big bag and have some big matches and do some cool things.”

He continued, “Do you think he really came in there to help that company or help those guys? Because the first person he worked with was Darby Allin. Darby has cooled off tremendously since that match.”

While CM Punk was expected to be the face of the new AEW Collision show, that is now said to be in doubt after Punk learned that his close friend Ace Steel would be unable to attend the TV tapings in person. Punk was removed from the Warner Bros. Discovery press release after being informed of this on Tuesday. Later, the company stated that CM Punk “is not affiliated with TNT’s AEW Collision.”

