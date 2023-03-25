Booker T Believes LA Knight Will “Find His Way To The Main Event”

According to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, LA Knight’s time in the main event isn’t a question of if, but when.

Knight returned to WWE in February 2021 after first appearing for them in 2008 and briefly signing with them in 2013.

Knight was called up to the main roster last year as ‘Max Dupri,’ but has since reverted to the LA Knight character.

Booker T discussed the 40-year-old Superstar on his “Hall of Fame” podcast and expressed optimism for Knight’s future.

He stated, “He’s not the guy who was picked to be the face of the company or anything like that. This guy’s literally carving his own path. He’s gonna find a way on that card. He’s gonna find his way to the main event.

“He’s got flavor, he’s got charisma, he’s got showmanship. Only thing that guy needs is an opportunity. All that guy needs is to get the ball one time and once he gets the ball and if he scores, man the sky’s the limit for LA Knight.”

While Knight hasn’t been confirmed for a match at WrestleMania, it has been reported that he could face Bobby Lashley next weekend.

You can check out the complete podcast below: