Booker T Believes Stacy Keibler Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “The Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including stating that former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Keibler has been rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, but WWE has yet to announce her officially.

Booker T said, “I would love to see someone like Stacy Keibler actually make that walk on the stage because she was another one who did so much for this business. Stacy, she was someone you did not want to change the channel when Stacy Keibler was on, man. She didn’t have to take one bump. That was the beauty about her career. Stacy was like a supermodel. She was someone that you could put in “Vogue.” She was definitely one of a kind.”

Following a two-year stint with WCW, Keibler signed with WWE in 2001 before officially leaving Vince McMahon’s company in 2006 to pursue other opportunities.

You can check out Booker T’s complete podcast below: