Booker T Believes The Current Roster Should Appreciate The Rock’s Return

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how the younger talents in the company as well as the fans should like The Rock making his return to WWE as everyone should understand the spot The Great One is in and the revenue it brings.

Booker T said, “I mean, there’s so many places to shoot from, and he just gets it back and, you know, goes with the flow and lets people dictate, you know, the way things are going to go. I’ve said it once. I’ve said it 1000 times there again; you gotta like The Rock coming back. Guys on the roster need to understand how to one day find themselves in that same spot. That seems like that will be the main goal as opposed to knocking, you know, knocking the game to play, you know, seriously not to play the game. And he’s figured the game out, man, and a young guy, you know, I understand finishing the story, too. But one thing that these younger guys on the roster, younger wrestlers, and the next generation need to understand is the revenue. The eyes, you know, that someone likes the right brain, it being a part of an event like that. It’s more than just wrestling. And there again, these young guys do this in the locker room, which has that next-level potential. They better be strategizing. They’re going to be thinking about, you know, what’s next. And, you know, how can I parlay this, just like the right deal with the acting and whatnot, I can figure out how like John Cena, you know, make it all the way to that next level to stone coals of the world. It’s not easy. It’s not easy. Everybody doesn’t get that. That’s not. It’s not like Pop Warner, where everybody gets a trophy. Everybody gets a shot. It’s not like that. And I’ve said that many, many times, too, even in the reality of wrestling guys. Don’t think because you go to the school, you’re gonna be on the show. That’s not the way it works. So when I see this, you know, it’s just, you know, something that I’ve seen many, many, many, many times.”

