Booker T Believes Tony Khan Needs To Hire Someone To Help Him With AEW

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Tony Khan needs help with AEW and how AEW does not have any long-term plans.

Booker T said, “Who is going to AEW where they’ve had a long plan? From what I’ve been reading lately, it seems like Tony Khan is just letting these guys pretty much do whatever they want to do. He trusts the talent to go out and do the right thing. Come on. Do you think I could trust the guys in Reality of Wrestling to go out and do whatever they want to do on the show, and the show is gonna come out the way we really need it to be? You think I can trust everybody to go out and not want to pick the microphone up every chance they get up, pick up a chair and hit someone with it, or jump off something throughout the whole show? Do you think I could trust the guys to do that?”

“And I really feel like Tony Khan needs to get a rein on that thing, and really stop producing a show from perspective to where — get some help. Get some help. That’s what he needs to do. Just like me, I need help. I can’t do it alone. I need help… I think that’s what Tony Khan needs more than anything.”

On Nic Nemeth’s TNA run:

“Nic Nemeth. I don’t know I still want to call him Dolph Ziggler. But no man, to win the TNA World Champion, put them on the map over there. Now he’s wanted in WWE and TNA, that’s huge. It’s huge for Dolph Ziggler. And the thing is, it seems like he’s happy over there, bro. Of course, he could have been in AEW, of course. You don’t think he could have got a contract over there? I think he could have. But would we see Dolph Ziggler in this light if he was in AEW. Would he have gotten this type of airtime that he’s gotten? Because I tell you what, I’ve heard nothing but Nick Nemeth in TNA since he got there.”

