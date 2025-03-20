Booker T Calls Moose vs. Oba Femi A “Throwback Classic,” Wants A Three-Match Series

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. He discussed several topics, including Moose vs. Oba Femi.

Booker T said, “Two guys went out there, like you said, throwbacks. That was a throwback match to back in the day, when you saw two guys that were 250+ pounds in the middle of that squared circle. [They were] throwing down some Shakespeare, some Romeo & Juliet, Phantom Of The Opera. They had a really good feel to that match. Then you saw when it was time for Moose to actually do something spectacular, boom! He actually came out the trick bag and did it. Everything was right as far as that match goes between Oba Femi and Moose. I feel like that match is going to be like [Muhammad] Ali and [Joe] Frazier, a trilogy. We’ve got to run it back somewhere, we’ve got to run it back. And then after we run it back, we’re gonna have to run it back again. We’re gonna get three paydays out of this thing, at least three paydays. As far as from my perspective, those guys went out there and they had a hell of a match. And it couldn’t have been in a better place, Madison Square Garden Theater. Man, goosebumps thinking about it. That’s the kind of stuff you think about from, ‘Man, do you miss it?’ I miss those moments. Heck yeah, I miss those kinds of moments right there. So for those guys to be able to experience that just one time, hopefully they can do it again but just one time. Even bigger on a WrestleMania stage, can you picture that? So much more left to be done with those two.”

On Stephanie Vaquer winning the NXT Women’s Title:

“I talked about the journey of both of those ladies, you know. Coming from from afar, and finding their way out all the way to NXT. And then not just come to NXT, but conquer it. You know, come and do exactly what they came there to do. And that was win gold, man, make a name for themselves. And now Stephanie Vaquer, she’s on top of the world right now. But Giulia man, take nothing away from her as well. I mean, she’s a star. Put on the main roster, do whatever with her. She’s definitely going to be a standout here in the WWE for quite some time.”

