Booker T Calls Rhea Ripley “A Big Time Star”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is a big time star and how he is looking forward to a potential matchup between Ripley and “The Man” Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

Booker T said, “Ripley right now. She’s, she’s, she’s a star. She’s a big-time star. I mean, she’s. She still hasn’t, you know, gotten anywhere near a peak, nowhere near it. I’m serious. Becky. That girl, she’s a Genet ring, Denny. I see you got the ring before, but the eyes level. She showed me so much over this last year. That classic that she went on there with Trish. That match is gonna go down is one of the best, one of the best matches of all times, as far as I’m concerned, is what the ladies go, not even just the ladies that met. It had to be on the edge of my seat. You know, so and then to watch what she came down and did and then exceed just to watch her work up close and personal as a coach, you know, someone who was not looking at, you know, the matches like most people are and I go wow, she’s so freaking it she’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde that I’m serious because you wouldn’t even imagine that watched her walk through the airport Who’s that girl love it but you never think she will work your ass out so there’s gonna be a hell of a match. I’m looking forward to it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.