Booker T Calls Stephanie Vaquer “Sensational,” Slams Old-School Negativity

WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T had strong words for critics of Stephanie Vaquer during a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. While reflecting on the performances from WWE’s busy Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide weekend, Booker used Vaquer’s name to push back against what he called “bitter” veterans from his generation who dismiss the current roster.

“When I hear somebody just like, say, for instance, ‘I don’t really see anything in Stephanie Vaquer,’ that’s a bitter son of a gun,” Booker said. “That’s a really bitter person to say something like that. When you hear somebody say something like that, you go, wow, this person really is off beat.”

Booker didn’t hold back when praising Vaquer’s work and presence, calling her “awesome” and singling out her finishing move, the Devil’s Kiss, as part of her unique appeal. “She was sensational,” he added. “She did. Went out there and did the damn thing. Give it up for Stephanie Vaquer.”

Vaquer has had a standout year in WWE, recently being called up to the main roster following a successful run in NXT. She competed in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and has quickly become a top name to watch in the women’s division.

Booker closed his comments with a message about the evolution of wrestling and the need to let go of outdated comparisons. “This generation that’s doing it today is theirs. It’s their generation. They’re going to leave it the way, you know, they want to leave it—not the way we left our generation.”

