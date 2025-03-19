Booker T Calls WWE 2K25 Rating “Way Off The Mark”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on an episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. He discussed several topics, including his WWE 2K25 rating.

Booker T said, “77, that’s way off the mark. Yeah, that’s way off the mark. Again, it’s whether they like you or not a lot of times. It can be personal, it’s a personal thing sometimes. I should’ve been no less than 90 in 01’. Again, I’ve been getting the short hand of the stick for quite a while with a lot of these people like that. They’re fanboying out, they vote for their favorite wrestlers, not the best. Look, I get it. I get it, alright?”

