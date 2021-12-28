Booker T Cancels January’s Reality Of Wrestling Event Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Booker T took to Twitter to announce the Reality of Wrestling event scheduled for Sunday, January 2, 2022 has been postponed.

The reason for it is due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Houston, Texas. He issued the following statement:

“For the safety of our performers and fans alike, Reality Of Wrestling has made the decision to postpone our live event in Dayton Texas on this Sunday, January 2, 2022. Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Houston and surrounding areas, Reality of Wrestling wants to take adequate time to test our athletes and give the ROW stars the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order for them to protect themselves, each other and the ROW nation. We love our fans in Dayton and will reschedule the event as soon as possible so that we can continue to entertain fans all over the gulf coast.”

This comes at a time where several WWE stars missed live events on December 26 due to the virus.