Booker T: “CM Punk Has Disparaged WWE In So Many Different Ways”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his unfiltered thoughts on CM Punk being backstage at Raw on Monday:

“CM Punk isn’t the type to want to go just to say, ‘Hi.’ What’s behind it? What does that mean? I don’t know, man. Over the last seven years, CM Punk has disparaged WWE in so many different ways, it’s not even funny. So many different ways.”

“I remember when I first got into the wrestling business, this guy, I’m not gonna even mention his name. It’s not even important. He was trying to get me blackballed from the business before I even got started. I was just a kid trying to get into the business, but I was a kid that wasn’t willing to just eat crow and just bow down to people, ever. I just never been that guy. He tried to get me blackballed. I found out about it later. I remember when I became the World Heavyweight Champion. We had a show at the Summit, which is now Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. I saw this guy in the building. You know what I did? I told security to bounce his ass out of there. Do you know what security did? They bounced him right up out of there because that’s the way I really felt about that guy. I’m sure after everything CM Punk has said about this company, a lot of people probably feel that way about him.”

“I was out of WWE years when I left that company. You’re not going to find any promos. You’re not going to find any disparaging words because it’s a bridge that I may want to cross back over one day. Why burn bridges, and not just burn them, but take a C4 to them?”

