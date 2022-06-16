Booker T Comments On Allegations Made Against Vince McMahon

What does Booker T think of the allegations made against Vince McMahon?

On his Hall Of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend sounded off on the story making the rounds regarding the WWE Chairman reportedly spending $3 million in a hush pact over an alleged affair.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where the pro wrestling legend touches on this topic.

On the allegations made against Vince McMahon: “It’s a serious situation as far as the allegations. I wouldn’t want to jump ahead of myself and say something that I have no idea what’s really going on.”

On it being a very touchy issue due to who is involved: “I’m on the home team, and for me hearing news like this, it’s not good news. [The situation is] so touchy, as far as the individual that’s making the claim, as well as the individual that’s being accused. It’s as touchy as it could possibly be.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.