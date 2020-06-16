Booker T Comments On Christian Wrestling Again

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on Christian coming out of retirement:

“We all say that (I’m done wrestling). It’s just like me. I have a little neck issue. I’m done. I’ve accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish in the business. Let me tell you right now. Let the suckas call me tomorrow and say, hey Book, we have a spot for you at WrestleMania. Alright. Where do I sign the waiver? You get the bug. Once you get back in, once you get a little taste of it, it pulls you back in. It makes you feel like I can do this. They all retire and they feel like they all have one last run in them, somewhere, somehow. I can only imagine if there were 10, 15, or 20,000 people in the arena. He would have really lost his mind when he went back to the hotel room. He would have had goosebumps looking in the mirror thinking I can still do this. Your brain tells you that you can. Your body looks like it can and then you get out in the ring, and trust me, I know from experience, you get in the ring and everything feels the same. Then you hit that gear like nitrous oxide that you used to hit and then boom, you just take off. Somewhere in that match you start thinking, what was I thinking coming back to this ring. But, one thing you have going for you is the fans. The fans will fuel you to keep going no matter what. I don’t think it is going to be a one off. I think he is going to get the bug. I think Christian will be at Extreme Rules in the ring. He has time to get ready for it. Maybe now we can do the stories as far as watching the guy in the gym train, getting himself ready. Going through the dieting process. Running the miles.”