Booker T Comments On FTR Pushing For CM Punk’s AEW Return, Jeff Hardy’s Comeback

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “The Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including AEW running Wembley Stadium and FTR pushing for CM Punk’s return:

“If I’m thinking about Wembley and I’m thinking about MJF, I’m definitely thinking about CM Punk. That’s the guy that everybody is thinking about, tentatively, potentially, coming back and making that thing happen. There’s a lot of talk on the internet right now. I was reading FTR saying that Punk is missing the business and he’s ready to come back. Punk has spokemen pushing for him to get back in there. That’s a good thing. Wembley, that’s a big stadium, so they’re going to need some firepower to take it to Wembley Stadium and really pull that thing off.”

Booker T also commented on Jeff Hardy returning to AEW:

“Jeff Hardy made his return. Big splash. Jeff Hardy, being on hiatus for a little while handling his business. I’m glad to see Jeff Hardy back. Jeff’s a good dude. I remember everybody wanting to crap on Jeff Hardy when he was going through his rough time for a second, and I said, ‘C’mon guys. This is the same guy that put his body on the line each and every night for those fans.’ I said, ‘Don’t do him like that.’ So for me, I’m just glad to see Jeff Hardy back and doing well. He took his shirt off and it looks like he’s been working out and trying to get in the best shape of his life.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)