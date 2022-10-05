Booker T Comments on Heated Twitter Exchange Between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo

Booker T offered his thoughts on Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo’s heated exchanges on Twitter in the latest episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast. Booker stated that he read that Guevara tweeted something directed at Shawn Spears after Spears tweeted and deleted a “Goodbye” gif. It seemed that way at first, but it later emerged that Guevara had an issue with Andrade El Idolo. As a result, even though there is no evidence to support this theory, it is possible that Guevara was referring to Andrade rather than Spears when he made the comment.

The following is what Booker had to say about Guevara:

“This afternoon, I was reading that Shawn Spears had made a comment and Sammy Guevara came back on him and said, ‘You’re just a jobber. You were a favor hire. Be grateful. Be’, you know the rest. You know, when I hear stuff like that, a favor hire, a jobber, when I hear talk like that, man, that’s when we are really beyond professional wrestling. When I hear certain terms that you know, of course, The Rock, he didn’t coin the phrase or anything like that, jabroni, you know what I mean, but that was a term to use towards the guy and still have it be in context, if you know what I’m saying. That jabroni might be a pretty tough guy. When you call a guy a jobber, or a favor hire, like you’re actually the one who put the word in for it, that’s when the lines are definitely not even blurred as far as what we’re doing here. It has nothing to do with trying to give that fan that moment that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives from a perspective toward, ‘Man, I was there when that happened.’ You know, this kind of talk, I don’t think it does anything for the business and that I really think that more importantly, the tradition of this business is definitely almost gone. It’s almost gone. We’re in a totally different place as far as the tradition of professional wrestling the way I saw it and the way I felt being a part of it. It was real. It was real to me, and when I watch it now, man, it just makes me sad to see what this business truly is in certain aspects.”

“This is not a work as far as I’m concerned. I know a work when I see one. When I see something like this, there again, it just gives a bad look on professional wrestling. It gives a bad look on that company more than anything because who hired Shawn Spears and why? I don’t know. But for him to be hired just as a favor, a buddy system, a clique or whatnot, I don’t know, man. Like I say some things should be left unsaid. Keep it to yourself.”

“What’s crazy about this is it’s being done on Twitter. That’s the stupid part right there. If I ever had a problem with somebody, it would not be on Twitter. If I got a beef with you, I’m not going to get mad and type it. You know what I mean? That’s not what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna run up on you. I’m gonna run up on you and if we got a problem, we’re gonna settle it and it isn’t gonna be on Twitter. Only thing that’s gonna be on Twitter is who went to the hospital.”

