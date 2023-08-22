Booker T Comments On Nia Jax’s Rumored WWE Return

Where has Nia Jax been?

Booker T addressed rumors of a Nia Jax return to WWE during the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

“I don’t think we got a chance to see enough of Nia Jax when she was around,” he said. “I thought Nia Jax was like Godzilla that was just going to walk the earth and pummel everything in front of her, just destroy everything.”

Booker T continued, “I think if Nia Jax gets the championship, she’d have it forever. One of those types of deals. I would love to see Nia Jax come back and do something big.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Hall of Fame with Booker T” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.