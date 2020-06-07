Booker T Comments On Possible Impact Wrestling Resurgence

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on Impact Wrestling possibly signing several former WWE stars:

“I am wondering if this is a time now for Impact Wrestling to – bang – explode again and get back in the game. You gotta think Anthem, Anthem has been doing a lot of big major moves, lot of money moves. I’m sure they’re saying ‘hey man, this is the time to get back in the game.’ There’s guys out there like Rusev right now. We got guys out there like Heath Slater, Erik Rowan, Kassius Ohno, there’s a lot of big guys out there that we can pick up that can put a lot of behinds in the seats.”

Impact Wrestling has teased the former WWE stars appearing at the upcoming Slammiversary PPV on July 18th.