Booker T Comments On The Reports That Shane McMahon Is Gone From WWE

As previously noted, it was reported Shane McMahon has been quietly “let go” from WWE after receiving backstage heat for his producing work during the men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match.

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on the situation with Shane:

“I don’t think we should be having the conversation as to whether we are going to see Shane McMahon in the WWE ring or arena doing something again. I don’t know, I could be wrong. But I just think Shane McMahon will be doing something with WWE in the future, in some capacity. Let’s just say that.”

“I do know that Shane McMahon not being one of the superstars on the show, he’s always been one of the hardest workers. I do know also that we, the talent back in the day, we always looked at Shane McMahon as one of the boys, we really did. But I do know something also, all of those guys that Shane McMahon was in the locker room with back in the day, I don’t know if any of them are still in the ring. I’m sure there might have been some friction, I don’t know or anything like that. But I do know things change, and I do know, say for instance, I say something about these young guys on the internet, immediately they respond. So, you can tick them off is what I’m saying. But I do think we will see Shane McMahon in a WWE ring.”

Booker T also talked about how Triple H’s absence affected the men’s Rumble match:

“I do know that there are pieces missing from putting that Rumble together, like it was put together before. One of those guys is Triple H. Hunter was always around when it came down to make sure the pieces were in the right places when that kind of stuff was going on, angles whatnot. So I can only imagine the process of trying to get that Rumble together and make everything come together from a storyline perspective. It had to be a madhouse.”