Booker T Comments On The Undertaker WWE Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not think we will see The Undertaker return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Booker recently addressed rumors of Taker wrestling a match at WrestleMania 38 during the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast.

“Honestly, I do not think we’re going to see The Undertaker in-ring at WrestleMania 38,” Booker said. “The thing is, can The Undertaker come back and do one more match? I’m sure he could, I’m sure. That’s what wrestlers do man, whether they can do it or not. It’s almost like, there’s the ring there, just push me and I’ll do the rest.

“Can The Undertaker go out and do another match? Yes, I think he can, but I think for the nostalgia of The Undertaker, it’s too early to see him right now and really get our bang for our buck as far as, ‘Oh man, we’re going to see The Undertaker do it again!’ If he came back and did it now, I just don’t think we’d get that same feeling if we got it when people thought that he couldn’t do it. I think we’d get more out of something like that.”

Taker has not wrestled since winning the cinematic Boneyard Match over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He is rumored for a WrestleMania 38 appearance due to the big event taking place in Texas, but nothing confirmed has been reported from within WWE.

