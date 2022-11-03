Booker T Comments on Why Fans Should Watch WWE NXT

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his role as an announcer for WWE NXT. Specifically, he discussed calling the action.

“Watch the show, man, become a part of it, because it’s special,” Booker T said. “These are the guys we’re getting a chance to see before they make it to the SmackDown roster, before they make it to Raw. And me, personally, I’d like to see some of those guys stick around in NXT for a while just because they really make the brand stand out.”

Booker T claims that NXT is looking for particular skill sets in order to fill specific roles. He does not want the primary roster to become too crowded because he wants everyone to be able to share their stories and he does not want to miss anyone out.

“I’m loving it. I’m so loving it,” Booker T stated. “It feels so much like Reality of Wrestling. You have a pep talk after the show. The guys are wanting more, and they’ll stay there all night if they could. I love being at NXT. I can honestly say I didn’t think I’d feel the way I do right now about NXT, I just didn’t.”

You can watch the complete podcast below: