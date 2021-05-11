Booker T Denies Claim About His A&E Biography Episode

As PWMania.com previously reported, a segment from Booker T’s A&E Biography was allegedly removed from the final broadcast. Writer and professor David Dennis Jr. said that he was interviewed about Booker T’s 2003 storyline with Triple H but the footage wasn’t used.

During his podcast, Booker T denied Dennis Jr.’s claim…

“Ok, you [Dennis Jr.] talked about it [the storyline] but how can it be pulled from the biography? It was never supposed to be in there. It makes it seem like there was a whole lot of meat and potatoes on the bone of the story of Booker T vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 19. And personally, I’ve never given that story a whole lot of credence. To me it was just a championship match that I lost. I understand where some fans are coming from, since as a young black kid, I looked up to my heroes as well. But I’ve never looked at my career and framed it around any one match.”

“I got paid more money for that one match than I got paid for any other match in my life. I am not going to complain about that. End of the day, it’s about taking care of my family. When people try to make stuff out of something such as a racial issue… for me, that was not what my story was about.”